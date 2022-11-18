Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.15. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.