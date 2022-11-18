Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.15. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
