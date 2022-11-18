Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 34,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,954,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Several brokerages have commented on TDS. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
