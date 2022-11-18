The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Beachbody Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BODY opened at 0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.07 and a 200-day moving average of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 0.83 and a twelve month high of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BODY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

