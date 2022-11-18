The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stake Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

CHEF opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

