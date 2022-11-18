The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

