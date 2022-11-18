The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
