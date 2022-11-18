The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1,991.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

