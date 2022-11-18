The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

