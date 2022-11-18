The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $337,600.00 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

WMB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

