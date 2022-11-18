Thomas J. Herzfeld Sells 71,983 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

