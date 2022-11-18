Thomas J. Herzfeld Sells 71,983 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.