Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,939,000 after purchasing an additional 194,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $174.48 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

