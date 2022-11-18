Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Purchases C$201,448.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Wissam Francis acquired 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

TCN stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.61. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

