TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

