Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TUP opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.38. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

