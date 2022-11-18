Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) traded down 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.11. 96,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 962,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.
Several research firms have commented on TWST. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,294,000 after purchasing an additional 409,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
