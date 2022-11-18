UBS Group Reiterates “$168.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.92.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $327,490,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

