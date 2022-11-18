Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami Sells 5,000 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.8 %

UCTT stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.