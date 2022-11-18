Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami Sells 5,000 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.8 %
UCTT stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Stories
