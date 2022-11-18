United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $420.00 at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.55.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $347.42 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $386.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.