Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,902,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $142.31.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.