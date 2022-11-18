Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 156.2% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 569,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 347,336 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. ESG Planning now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 514,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.