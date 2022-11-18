Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 349,900 shares.The stock last traded at $103.41 and had previously closed at $103.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

