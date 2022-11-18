Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

