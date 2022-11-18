Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Varex Imaging worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VREX opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

