Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,915,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 702.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 96,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of VET stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

