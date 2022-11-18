Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 418,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 181.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 172,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $388.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

