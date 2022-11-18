W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

