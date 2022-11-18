W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

