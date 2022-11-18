Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

