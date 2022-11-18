Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 301,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.