Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GFF opened at $33.25 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

