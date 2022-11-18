Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,219 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,602,000 after buying an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,464.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 195,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,161 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,082 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

