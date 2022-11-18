Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CORZ stock opened at 0.19 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.03 and its 200-day moving average is 2.13.
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
