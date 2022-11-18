Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 0.19 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.03 and its 200-day moving average is 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Scientific Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.28.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.