Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

