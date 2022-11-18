Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,358 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

