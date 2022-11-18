Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 91,222 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 298,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BGCP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

