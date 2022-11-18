Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
ICPT opened at $15.27 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $632.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Further Reading
