Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT opened at $15.27 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $632.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICPT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

