Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Dropbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 278,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,260 shares of company stock worth $11,135,032. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

