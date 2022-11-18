Walleye Capital LLC Has $321,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.