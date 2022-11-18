Walleye Capital LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 635,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,967,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 314,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $72.55 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50.

