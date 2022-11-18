Walleye Capital LLC Invests $337,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.