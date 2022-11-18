Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.68 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.