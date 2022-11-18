Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,206 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 197,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

