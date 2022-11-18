Walleye Capital LLC Sells 101,667 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,667 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Shares of MTH opened at $81.60 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

