Walleye Capital LLC Sells 114,694 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,694 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBYI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

