Walleye Capital LLC Sells 16,065 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.