Walleye Capital LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $277.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.85 and a 200-day moving average of $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

