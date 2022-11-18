Walleye Capital LLC Sells 903 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

