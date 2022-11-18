Walleye Capital LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 861,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.45 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.