Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 238.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $73.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

