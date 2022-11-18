Walleye Trading LLC Buys 19,699 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

