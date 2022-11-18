Walleye Trading LLC Invests $335,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

